Ministers urge unity and reflection on sacrifices for National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers have shared heartfelt National Day messages urging Malaysians to strengthen unity and reflect on the nation’s journey.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that independence represents freedom to build a fair and compassionate nation rooted in unity.

“Unity is our strongest defence,” he emphasised in a Facebook post addressing the nation’s values.

Dzulkefly highlighted that this year’s theme encourages rejecting prejudice while fostering tolerance and mutual care.

He further connected independence to healthcare accessibility and freedom from disease and stigma.

“The true value of an independent country is when its people are healthy, prosperous and live with dignity,” he added.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil noted that today’s independence resulted from countless sacrifices and struggles.

He echoed the Prime Minister’s call to firmly oppose racial division for national prosperity.

“The people must cultivate unity and love for the country,” Fahmi stressed in his message.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised protecting independence and maintaining peace nationwide.

He assured the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and security.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar defined independence as freedom from both colonial rule and poverty.

“Zakat and wakaf are crucial tools in building a MADANI social network,” he stated regarding economic inclusion.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani called National Day a symbol of past sacrifices and wisdom.

“Let us highlight our responsibility as citizens to defend this independence,” he urged all Malaysians. – Bernama