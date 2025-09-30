MITI urges stakeholders to support National Automotive Policy goals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has called on all automotive sector stakeholders to actively participate in realising national automotive policies.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz emphasised that industry contributions are crucial for policy success.

He highlighted that government-industry cooperation remains key to the Council of Automotive Eminent Persons’ effectiveness.

“The third CAEP meeting discussed the vision, challenges, and proposals for the future,“ Zafrul stated.

“This effort is critical to ensuring we maintain the industry’s competitiveness, fiscal and trade position, and most importantly, the ability to achieve climate goals.”

He stressed the urgency of acting immediately to seize green mobility opportunities amid ASEAN competition.

“With the competitive ASEAN market and focus on electric vehicles, we need to act immediately to seize opportunities in green mobility.”

Zafrul also emphasised Malaysia’s need to maintain regional leadership in high-technology automotive manufacturing.

The CAEP serves as a high-level advisory body established in June 2025 by MITI.

It provides strategic recommendations for Malaysia’s automotive sector future, particularly for the NAP 2020 mid-term review. – Bernama