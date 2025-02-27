KANGAR: The Ministry of Education will protect teachers by promptly addressing all issues related to their wellbeing, including when teachers are subjected to cyberbullying.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said teachers must always be protected to allow them to carry out their duties effectively without disruption.

“School administrators and the PPD (district education office) must take immediate action when there are complaints or cases of cyberbullying involving teachers to protect them.

“Reports must also be lodged to the relevant authorities for cases beyond the MOE’s jurisdiction. The affected teachers will receive psychosocial support to help restore their emotional wellbeing,” she told reporters after the launch of the Jamalullail Digital In School Perlis (JLiDS) here today.

Raja Muda of erlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was in attendance to launch the event.

In a recent incident, a mother made allegations in a social media post that she was taunted by her child’s school while looking for her, a Year One pupil, whom she thought was missing.

Fadhlina said that the school, the PPD and the state education department (JPN) have taken prompt action to assist the affected teachers and find a resolution, adding that they have consulted the police for advice on the necessary course of action.

“Counselling sessions have also been arranged to provide psychosocial support for the teachers,” she said, stressing that teachers must be aware of cyberbullying behaviour outlined in the MOE’s Guidelines on Values and Ethics for Social Media Use issued in 2023.

She reminded school administrators, the PPD and JPN to take immediate action in such cases to protect teachers.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina urged parents and society at large to always respect the teaching profession and resolve any dissatisfaction amicably.

She said parents can file complaints to the school or through the MOE’s Public Complaint Management System.

Speaking at the JLiDS launch ceremony, Fadhlina said the initiative was to increase access to digital education in line with the National Digital Education Policy.

She added that 74 primary schools and a school within a hospital in Perlis will receive smartboards and the latest technology equipment under the initiative.