MOE to consider primary and secondary students’ input on anti-bullying bill

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education is open to the proposal for town hall sessions to draft the Anti-Bullying Bill to also involve primary and secondary school pupils.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the move was in line with the principle of comprehensive engagement, as students were the main stakeholders in bullying-related issues.

She stated that the ministry has no problem with the proposal and considers it a standard process at the national level to obtain direct feedback from students.

“As a result, we want this session to truly reflect the voices of children and students as they are the ones most affected by this issue,” she told reporters after attending the Nibong Tebal parliamentary-level Temu Rakyat programme.

In another development, Fadhlina said the ministry is investigating a complaint involving a 14-year-old girl who was reported to be suffering from trauma, depression and self-harming tendencies after allegedly being bullied.

She confirmed that the Director-General of Education is investigating the matter and further action will be taken immediately.

The media had reported a case on September 23 involving a Form Two student who was allegedly traumatised after being bullied by schoolmates.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, said the Temu Rakyat programme in the constituency would be held monthly to strengthen ties between the government and the local community.

Various government agencies were integrated into the programme, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Social Welfare Department, and zakat centres.

These agencies helped the public resolve issues related to documentation, welfare, education, housing and health.

“Among today’s initiatives is a 50% discount on traffic summonses by PDRM, in addition to the KDN Mekar programme, zakat assistance and various government service counters,” she said. – Bernama