KAJANG: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued 43,455 compound notices involving fines totalling RM10,424,350 for various offences under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), since the law came into effect on Oct 1, 2024, up to April 20.

According to Public Health Development Division director Dr Zulhizzam Abdullah, during the period, three investigation papers were opened under Section 7(1) for offences related to the prohibition of advertising smoking products, while five were opened under Section 9(1) concerning the promotion and sponsorship of smoking products.

“In addition, 20 investigation papers have been opened under Regulation 3 of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health (Control of Sale) Regulations 2024 for offences involving the online sale of smoking products.

“For offences under Section 15(1), which relates to the packaging of products that resemble toys or food, a total of 46 investigation papers have been opened,” he told a press conference after following an operation around Reko Sentral here tonight.

He added that a total of 1,382 notices, with a compound value of RM69,100, had also been issued to underage individuals for violating Section 17(1).

Meanwhile, Dr Zulhizzam said that, as of 20 April this year, a total of 338 warning notices had been issued to premises nationwide for failing to comply with the regulations under the Act.

“During tonight’s operation, 111 warning notices were issued for non-compliance, while 35 compliance notices were given to premises that adhered to the regulations,” he said.