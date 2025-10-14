MOT and JPJ launch war on overloaded commercial vehicles

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport through the Road Transport Department has launched an integrated enforcement operation called the War on Overloaded Commercial Vehicles which will run until December 31.

Minister Anthony Loke said the operation marks a firm enforcement move to curb complacency and non-compliance among commercial vehicle operators and drivers who overload their vehicles and flout road transport laws.

He stated that the operation will be carried out across five main zones covering North, Central, South, East and Borneo regions.

Each state will deploy four enforcement teams making a total of 12 active teams in each zone with each series of operations conducted over a seven-day period.

The operation will focus on hotspot areas involving overloaded commercial vehicles transporting materials such as stones, sand, soil, silica, coal, iron, palm oil and logs particularly around quarries, ports and heavy industrial zones.

Loke stressed that MOT and JPJ would not compromise with any party found breaching the load limits set under their licence conditions.

JPJ will also not tolerate any driver, owner or transport company that acts negligently or disregards public safety resulting in road damage or accidents.

Meanwhile Loke said JPJ and the Land Public Transport Agency have been instructed to introduce a new administrative framework to strengthen enforcement against high-risk commercial vehicle operators.

Under the framework repeat offenders will not only face JPJ summonses but may also have their vehicle permits or operator licences suspended or revoked by APAD.

This strict measure aims to put an end to the attitude of certain operators who treat fines as part of their operational costs to ensure that every company takes full responsibility for safety and compliance with transport laws.

He said the move followed findings from the inspection safety audit conducted between June 23 and July 31 which involved 500 high-risk operators with 54.43% found to have failed to comply with regulations.

This figure reflects serious and systemic non-compliance highlighting the urgent need to further strengthen enforcement mechanisms in a more comprehensive manner.

Loke declared he can no longer remain patient as there have been too many accidents involving heavy vehicles which are believed to be caused by overloading and speeding. – Bernama