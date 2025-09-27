Mother and son killed in motorcycle crash into electricity pole

IPOH: A woman and her 10-year-old son died following a tragic motorcycle accident along Jalan Huntly in Kampung Sungai Batu near Pantai Remis.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman confirmed the incident occurred at approximately 12.45 am yesterday.

The 33-year-old mother succumbed to severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victims were believed to be travelling from Pantai Remis town towards Kampung Sungai Batu when the mother was believed to have lost control of the Honda Vario motorcycle, skidded onto the left shoulder of the road and crashed into a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) pole,” he stated.

Her son sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby clinic but was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Nur Syafiqah Baharudin, at the Manjung District Police Headquarters. – Bernama