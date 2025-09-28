Mother of Selangor’s Tengku Permaisuri laid to rest at royal mausoleum

SHAH ALAM: The mother of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Esah Tahar, was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum here at around 2.45 pm today.

Funeral prayers were conducted at Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah following Zohor prayers.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor performed the funeral prayers and witnessed the burial ceremony.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin’s family members attended the funeral alongside state officials.

Present were State Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and other committee members.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir and Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin also attended.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad and Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar were present.

The royal couple poured rose water over the grave after talqin recitation.

Earlier, the Selangor Royal Office announced Esah’s passing at age 82 in a hospital.

She died at 5.15 am in Damansara due to old age according to the official statement. – Bernama