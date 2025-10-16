Mother remembers daughter as athletic and disciplined after fatal stabbing

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of the form four student fatally stabbed at a Petaling Jaya secondary school described her youngest daughter as quiet yet active in sports and highly disciplined.

Wong Lee Ping revealed her daughter had recently won second place in a badminton tournament held in the capital before the tragic incident.

“She was disciplined and active in sports despite being an introvert,“ Wong said during a press conference at the Nirvana Centre.

“She was good at planning her schedule and managing the programmes she needed to attend.”

Wong added that her daughter respected her parents and showed respect to others as well.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching was also present at the press conference.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed a 16-year-old female student was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old male student on school grounds around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The female student was pronounced dead at the scene following the attack.

Wong appealed to the public not to spread false information about the case on social media platforms.

She expressed hope that no similar tragedy would occur at any school in the future.

Wong also advised the public not to alter or misuse the QR code donation poster that had been shared online.

Those wishing to contribute may do so directly at the Nirvana Centre instead.

The victim’s remains are expected to be laid to rest on Monday, October 20. – Bernama