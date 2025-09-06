MyKad in SARA programme prevents fraud in essential goods purchases

LAHAD DATU: The use of MyKad in the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme is the best mechanism to prevent fraud or leakage in essential goods purchases, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the success of this approach is evident in the consistent increase in transactions for the RM100 SARA appreciation aid over time.

“Today, the Ministry of Finance informed us that the system is stable, while the amount processed daily continues to rise.

“This is a positive indication that the use of MyKad, especially in the SARA programme, is the best way to prevent fraud or leakage in essential goods purchases,” he told reporters after attending the Sembang Santai Komuniti MADANI programme at Kampung Cocos here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir, currently being heard at the Kota Kinabalu Coroner’s Court, is part of the judicial process.

He said that, based on discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, any statements that are insulting, misleading or attempt to interfere with court proceedings are deemed sub judice.

“If the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) receives complaints, whether from lawyers or members of the public, regarding inaccurate statements, platforms may be asked to remove them,” he said. - Bernama