NADI advisory panel to strengthen community outreach and online safety

KOTA KINABALU: The newly appointed National Information Dissemination Centre Advisory Panel will help bring NADI services closer to local communities beyond their current coverage areas.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that NADI centres previously only benefited communities within a one to two-kilometre radius of the facilities.

He explained that the advisory panel aims to strengthen NADI operations while conveying online safety messages to communities.

Fahmi spoke to reporters after attending an engagement session and the Sabah NADI Advisory Panel appointment ceremony today.

The ministry received complaints about transportation difficulties preventing distant communities from accessing NADI centres.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has therefore initiated bringing NADI services directly to several villages.

Budget 2026 includes a RM350 million allocation to strengthen all 1,099 NADI centres nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this allocation last Friday when tabling Budget 2026.

The funding will enhance NADI centres and help rural entrepreneurs increase income through online business.

Fahmi emphasised extending NADI beyond usual coverage areas to ensure MADANI communities in remote areas remain connected.

He affirmed the commitment to bring NADI directly to communities rather than limiting services to certain villages.

MCMC has visited over 3,800 educational institutions to conduct awareness talks about safe internet use.

These talks particularly target primary and secondary school students regarding responsible online behaviour.

Fahmi confirmed that the internet remains safe when used responsibly by all users.

He specifically advised against allowing children under 13 to use social media platforms. – Bernama