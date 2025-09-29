Negeri Sembilan secures RM300 million high-tech warehouse investment

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is set to receive new investments worth RM300 million with the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between THP Enstek Development Sdn Bhd and Kasumigaseki Capital (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

The MoU entails the development of a high-tech automated warehouse project in Bandar Enstek and was formalised during the launch of Negeri Sembilan Week at the Malaysia Pavilion, Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who witnessed the MoU exchange ceremony, said the strategic partnership is expected to drive the state’s economic growth and enhance its position as a destination for high-impact investments.

The Negeri Sembilan Week, which runs until October 5, was officiated by the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

At the same event, the state government, through Invest NS, hosted an Investor Appreciation Ceremony to recognise foreign companies that have committed to investing in the state.

Aminuddin said that five Japanese companies have been identified as potential new investors, particularly in the manufacturing and logistics services sectors.

He added that such investments would not only raise the state’s overall investment value but also create new job opportunities for locals while strengthening technology and innovation development.

These projects are the result of the state government’s proactive efforts through international investment missions and ongoing initiatives to position Negeri Sembilan as a premier investment destination.

An open and investor-friendly policy, efficient service delivery, strong infrastructure and a conducive business ecosystem are among the key factors contributing to this success.

Aminuddin added that with investors’ confidence in the state’s stable business environment and progressive policy support, the government is confident of achieving its investment targets.

He said the event also underscored the state’s continued commitment to attracting high-quality foreign direct investment and reinforcing Negeri Sembilan’s role as a progressive, sustainable and inclusive investment hub at both regional and international levels. – Bernama