New Court of Appeal judges, High Court judges to be sworn in on July 28

PERMATANG PAUH: Eight newly appointed Court of Appeal judges and 14 High Court judges are scheduled to be sworn in on July 28, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the appointment process had gone through all the necessary stages including the assessment by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), discussions with the Malay Rulers and the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Many have asked me why it was not announced earlier. I cannot answer arbitrarily because the process of appointing judges involves the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It needs to go through discussions with the Rulers and after it is agreed, it will then be brought back to the Agong for consent,“ he said in his speech when launching the Bumiputera Master Plan, Tunas MADANI and JKPSB Housing Project here today.

He stressed that no judges were removed or dismissed as some parties have portrayed, rather the process of selecting new judges must be done carefully and with full respect for the Constitutional Monarchy system.

At the event organised by the Penang Bumiputera Development Council (MPBPP), Anwar launched the Penang Bumiputera Development Master Plan (PIPBPP) 2026-2035, the Tunas MADANI Programme and the JKP Sdn Bhd Housing Project (JKPSB) as initiatives to assist the Bumiputera community in Penang.

The launch of the PIPBPP 2026-2035 will be the main strategic guide in driving the development of the Bumiputera community in Penang continuously, inclusively and sustainably over a ten-year period, based on the Rukun MADANI.

The PIPBPP was developed in collaboration with Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) as consultants and researchers with MPBPP.

The Tunas MADANI Programme was designed with the specific objective of building the capacity of Bumiputera graduates to transition from being job seekers to being opportunity creators through entrepreneurship.

Under the Tunas MADANI Programme, a holistic entrepreneurship development module will also be provided, including intensive training, guidance from industry facilitators/mentors, financing support and access to the market.

MPBPP chairman Tan Sri Khalid Ramli, in his speech at the event, said that his party, in collaboration with UiTM Penang, is targeting at least 100 graduates to participate in the first phase of Tunas MADANI, with a target of 80 per cent of participants successfully establishing active businesses within 12 months.

“The Housing Project by JKPSB involves the construction of three housing projects with a total of 3,231 residential units in Permatang Pauh with a total development cost of RM1 billion,“ he said.

According to Khalid, the initiative aims to open up opportunities for the Penang Bumiputera community to own affordable homes equipped with basic amenities and a conducive environment. - Bernama