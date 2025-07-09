New parking concessionaire for four Selangor councils from Aug 1

SHAH ALAM: A new concession company, Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd, will take over parking fee collection and enforcement in four Selangor local councils starting August 1.

The councils involved are Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS).

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the appointment was made by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) (MBI Selangor) to improve parking revenue, which currently stands at only 30 per cent collection from 1,000 designated bays.

“The concessionaire will handle both fee collection and enforcement, under close supervision from the councils and state government.

We target a collection rate of over 60 per cent and hope to reduce double parking in busy areas,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor state assembly sitting.

The revenue will be split equally, with the concessionaire receiving 50 per cent, while the remaining 50 per cent will go to the state—40 per cent to the councils and 10 per cent to MBI Selangor.

Ng denied claims of a closed tender process, stating that 26 companies responded to a Request for Proposal (RFP) before three were shortlisted.

“The final company was selected based on strict performance conditions. If targets are not met, the 10-year contract can be terminated at any time,” he said.

He assured that parking rates will remain unchanged, staying between 40 and 60 sen per hour. - Bernama