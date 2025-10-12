NGOs must coordinate with Foreign Ministry for Gaza aid missions

REMBAU: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has advised non-governmental organisations planning humanitarian missions to Gaza to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry first.

He emphasised this coordination ensures smooth and safe delivery of aid to the conflict-affected region.

Malaysia maintains diplomatic relations with Egypt and Jordan which facilitates aid delivery through border crossings like Rafah and King Hussein Bridge.

Mohamad expressed gratitude to NGOs and individuals eager to help Gaza’s oppressed population but stressed the importance of organised group efforts over individual initiatives.

He urged all organisations to inform Wisma Putra about their planned operations for proper coordination with Egyptian and Jordanian authorities.

This systematic approach will streamline the delivery of essential supplies like food to Gaza.

The minister highlighted several Malaysian NGOs with longstanding operations in the region including Sumud Nusantara which maintains an aid warehouse in Egypt.

These organisations were actively delivering food to Gaza before the recent closure of the Rafah border crossing.

Regarding the Gaza peace plan Mohamad welcomed Hamas’s agreement to the proposal despite what he described as concessions favoring Israel.

He characterized this development as a small window for humanitarian aid delivery to reach Gaza’s population.

The minister warned that without this agreement Gazans would face continuous assault and potential forced displacement from their homeland.

Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to pushing the United Nations for an emergency summit on Palestinian statehood.

This effort aligns with the UN Security Council’s officially endorsed resolution supporting an independent Palestine.

The Foreign Minister also addressed questions about leadership participation in the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit.

He explained that invitation decisions result from consensus among all ASEAN member states rather than unilateral choices by Malaysia as chair.

Mohamad specifically discussed the potential appearance of US President Donald Trump at the summit.

He suggested such participation would provide valuable opportunities for direct dialogue on matters beneficial to Malaysia.

The minister emphasized Malaysia’s continued commitment to international pressure on Israel alongside these diplomatic engagements.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will convene in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month. – Bernama