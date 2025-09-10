No child kidnapping case in Kuala Berang, say police

KUALA BERANG: Police have denied that a six-year-old girl was kidnapped here this morning.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said investigations found that the girl, who is autistic, was undergoing therapy at the Kuala Berang Community-Based Rehabilitation and had left the facility unnoticed before being found by a member of the public walking along the main road.

“The centre uses hand-tying therapy as a method to train her to sit still during meals, which was agreed to by her mother.

“However, the girl managed to slip out unnoticed after another child opened the door,” he said in a statement today.

He said no criminal element was involved in the incident, and the girl’s mother has also denied social media speculation about the alleged kidnapping.

Sharudin advised the public not to spread photos or videos of the girl to protect the reputation of her family and the institution concerned.

Earlier, a 30-second video clip went viral on social media, prompting public caution over a suspected kidnapping in Kuala Berang. – Bernama