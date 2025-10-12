One in five disaster victims experience mental health issues says WHO

CYBERJAYA: The World Health Organisation has disclosed that one in five individuals affected by disasters or conflicts experience mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and trauma.

Another nine per cent suffer from moderate to severe mental disorders requiring professional treatment according to the global health body.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Malaysia is not exempt from such challenges based on the WHO data.

He noted that national tragedies including the disappearance of flight MH370, the downing of MH17, the Ranau earthquake and the Batang Kali landslide have left lasting impacts on the nation.

These events have affected not only physical and economic well-being but also the emotional, psychological and social health of those involved.

“The mental health crisis arising from disasters is not unique to Malaysia but is a global concern,“ he said during his speech.

“We have witnessed how prolonged conflicts such as in Palestine including the recent Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission have caused deep psychological trauma among war victims, particularly children and families,“ he added.

He made these remarks when officiating the launch of the National Mental Health Month 2025 here today.

The event carries the theme ‘Access to Services: Mental Health in Crisis and Disasters’ highlighting efforts to strengthen mental health service accessibility during emergencies.

Dzulkefly explained that the Ministry of Health provides mental health and psychosocial support services as part of the national disaster response framework.

Since 2018, the ministry has collaborated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to train officers from various professional backgrounds in psychological intervention during disasters.

“As a result of these efforts, we now have 256 mental health and psychosocial support teams comprising 3,676 trained personnel across all districts nationwide,“ he stated.

These teams stand ready to be mobilised for any disaster response operation according to the minister.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry established the HEAL 15555 helpline as a dedicated mental health crisis line.

The helpline continues to operate daily and remains one of the key channels for the public to access psychological support.

The government’s commitment to addressing mental health challenges is also reflected in Budget 2026 through the introduction of the K-MindSET initiative.

This Komuniti Minda Sejahtera program aims to enhance mental health literacy and foster psychological resilience among Malaysians.

“A total of 21.6 million ringgit has been allocated by the MADANI government for this national mental health agenda,“ Dzulkefly announced.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting mental well-being not only within hospitals and health clinics but also in workplaces and communities,“ he concluded. – Bernama