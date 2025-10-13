Online, hybrid learning allowed for IPTA Hindu students, educators for Deepavali

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry has approved online or hybrid Teaching and Learning sessions for Hindu students and educators at all public higher education institutions from October 16 to 24.

This flexibility covers public universities, polytechnics and community colleges during the Deepavali festival period.

The ministry stated this initiative enables higher learning institution members to celebrate the Festival of Lights with their families harmoniously.

"This leeway applies to public universities, polytechnics and community colleges in conjunction with the celebration of the Festival of Lights," MoHE said.

The decision followed discussions with relevant departments and agencies, with implementation depending on each institution’s suitability and academic requirements.

Teaching activities must not be disrupted despite the flexibility, the ministry emphasised.

This initiative represents efforts to embrace religious and cultural diversity within higher education institutions.

It aligns with the spirit of inclusivity and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

The ministry extended Deepavali greetings to all Hindu students, academics and staff.

It also wished the Hindu community across Malaysia joy, peace and prosperity during the festival.

Deepavali will be celebrated on October 20. – Bernama