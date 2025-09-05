Othman Hamzah named Selangor’s Tokoh Maulidur Rasul 1447H

SHAH ALAM: Former Imam Besar of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque Dr Othman Hamzah has been selected as the Selangor Tokoh Maulidur Rasul for the state-level Maulidur Rasul 1447H celebration.

The 60-year-old scholar received the prestigious award during a ceremony held at the Lecture and Discussion Hall of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presented the award to Othman, who received RM20,000 in cash, a certificate of appreciation, and a trophy.

His Royal Highness arrived at 11 am and was welcomed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, and Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin.

Othman has made significant contributions to Islamic progress in Selangor since beginning his service as a contract teacher in 1994.

Assistant director of the Ceremonies and Entertainments Corporate Unit Muhamad Ashriq Masri announced that Othman will be appointed as an Adjunct Professor at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies on September 15 2024.

The renowned scholar has published 80 scholarly works covering Quranic studies, Qiraat, Hadith, Fiqh, and Maqasid Syariah.

His published titles include Risalah Ulum al-Quran, Panduan Himpunan Qiraat Sepuluh, Hadith & Kepentingan Sanad, Panduan Hajj & Umrah, and Maqasid Syar’iyyah.

Othman was among three individuals recognised by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council as ‘Syeikhul Maqari’ in 1992 and received the same award from the Selangor government on July 28.

His expertise in various Islamic fields and experience in managing Islamic affairs has attracted private sector interest, leading to his appointment as Religious Advisor at Puncak Niaga Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Othman expressed surprise at receiving the recognition and conveyed his gratitude to Allah for the honour.

The father of seven children advised young people to continue seeking knowledge throughout their lives, emphasizing that continuous learning and community teaching have been his life principles. – Bernama