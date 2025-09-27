Over 1,000 job seekers attend MADANI S.P.A X MFJ Sungai Siput career roadshow

SUNGAI SIPUT: More than 1,000 job seekers attended the one-day MADANI S.P.A X MFJ Sungai Siput Career Roadshow at the Dewan Perbandaran Sungai Siput.

Public Service Commission (SPA) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus said the programme was organised in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

He stated the initiative aimed to provide motivation, support, and guidance to the rural community in the Kuala Kangsar district for securing job opportunities.

“Among the activities offered were SPA consultation services on the public service recruitment process, guidance on the suitability of positions applied for, application status checks and registration through the SPA’s employment registration system,” he told reporters.

Ahmad Jailani added that there were also sessions on interview guidelines conducted by Commission members and career briefings by SPA and Perkeso officers.

He said the programme reflected SPA’s commitment to bringing services closer to the community, particularly rural residents facing access challenges.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jailani said SPA has a rigorous screening process to ensure only qualified candidates are selected for public service positions.

“Every time we bring the programme to a location, the number of visitors is fairly high,” he noted.

Job seekers have expressed satisfaction with the opportunities provided at these roadshows.

“As a result, we usually receive a large number of applications for any position advertised,” he added.

He described the high turnout and positive feedback as a very encouraging sign for the programme’s continued success. – Bernama