Over 2,000 athletes compete in MASUM Sports Carnival 2025 in Terengganu

KUALA NERUS: A total of 2,342 athletes and officials from 20 public universities across the country have gathered in Terengganu for the Malaysian Universities Sports Council (MASUM) Carnival.

The biennial games run from 15 to 20 September and feature 10 events including volleyball, beach volleyball, lawn bowls, softball, and pétanque.

Other events include chess, silat, taekwondo, archery, and karate taking place at two main venues, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu and Universiti Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Higher Education director-general Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman said the Ministry of Higher Education is committed to raising the standard of sports in the country.

She said the ministry will fully support sports development in higher learning institutions which are seen as key to sustaining the success of national athletes.

“The MASUM Sports Carnival is a great platform for students to showcase their talent and potential, paving the way for them to compete at higher levels and eventually represent MASUM and the country on the international stage.”

“This is where universities, MASUM, and MOHE play a role in ensuring athletes can maintain their excellence when they enter IPTs,” she said at the opening ceremony at UMT.

Azlinda also congratulated MASUM athletes on their success at the 10th Malaysian Educational Institutions Games where they defended their championship title with 42 gold, 27 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

“Even more encouraging, MASUM athlete Jonah Chang from Universiti Malaya set a new national record in the shot put,” she added. – Bernama