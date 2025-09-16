Over ten international halal certification bodies await JAKIM approval

KUALA LUMPUR: More than ten international halal certification bodies from various countries are currently awaiting audit by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to gain recognition from the Malaysian government.

Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee Sirajuddin stated that these organisations include bodies from China, Russia, and the Balkan nations.

He explained that JAKIM’s recognition of foreign halal certification bodies is granted via a letter of recognition rather than through a Memorandum of Understanding.

The announcement came during the sidelines of the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2025 which runs from today until September 26.

The summit features three main events including the Halal Certification Bodies Convention, International Halal Technical Capacity Development Programme, and the Global Halal Talk.

Sirajuddin noted that the 15th Halal Certification Bodies Convention themed Igniting Excellence, Bridging Halal Worldwide is being attended by both already-recognised halal certification bodies and those applying for recognition.

This conference provides a forum for sharing the latest information and knowledge about Malaysia’s efforts to strengthen the halal ecosystem at domestic and international levels.

JAKIM prioritises collaboration with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation halal authorities to ensure a uniform approach to strengthening the global halal industry.

Held under the theme of Integrity, Sustainability, and Resilience, this prestigious event represents an initiative by JAKIM in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry.

The summit is executed through MITI’s agencies including Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Halal Development Corporation Berhad, and Department of Standards Malaysia.

JAKIM stated that the summit convenes industry leaders, policymakers, academics, international halal certification bodies, and consumers.

The event demonstrates a shared responsibility for building a trusted and innovative halal ecosystem capable of meeting challenges in the dynamic global economy.

GHaS continues to be a primary catalyst in reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a global halal leader and reference point.

Malaysia has been recognised as the global halal leader for 11 consecutive years by the 2024 Global Islamic Economy Report.

A total of 92 recognised halal certification bodies and international delegations from 47 countries are participating in GHaS 2025 taking place in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The 4th edition of the Halal Certification Bodies Convention and International Halal Technical Capacity Development Programme featured six dedicated sessions designed to empower international halal certification bodies.

This programme serves as a strategic platform for JAKIM to disseminate its expertise while reinforcing Malaysia’s status as the central hub for the global halal ecosystem.

A new feature of this year’s summit is the Global Halal Talk tomorrow which will feature strategic insights from top leadership including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. – Bernama