Pahang enhances logistics and storage for 2025/2026 monsoon season

PAHANG: The state government has improved logistics and storage capabilities across all districts and sub-districts to ensure smooth aid distribution during the 2025/2026 Northeast Monsoon.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said training and simulations with rescue agencies have also been intensified to test operational efficiency and personnel safety.

Public awareness and community training have been expanded to all zones to improve understanding of disaster risks and appropriate responses.

“At the same time, coordination between agencies has been streamlined under the State Disaster Operations Control Centre to ensure that every action is carried out quickly, systematically and effectively,“ he said.

He was speaking at the National Preparedness Month 2025 celebration in Jerantut, officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

State preparedness involves 9,596 officers and personnel from 12 major rescue agencies and 989 land assets of various types.

Other assets include 246 boats for flood rescue operations and 243 helicopter landing sites for supply delivery and emergency evacuations.

Pahang also has 167 forward bases and 872 temporary evacuation centres capable of accommodating 166,295 victims at any one time.

“These figures prove that the state government and all relevant agencies are fully prepared to face any eventuality,“ he said. – Bernama