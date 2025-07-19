Pahang Rahmad MADANI sales hit RM25 million in first half of 2025

KUANTAN: The Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) 2025 in Pahang has achieved RM25 million in sales within the first six months of the year. The initiative, which began in January, has seen strong participation with 744 events held statewide, drawing over 713,000 visitors.

Pahang Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Jezlily Jamaluddin stated that the programme aims to conduct 1,008 sessions this year, offering essential goods at 10 to 30 per cent below market prices.

“Rural communities are a key focus, with events held twice monthly across all 42 state constituencies,” she said. The PJRM schedule is accessible via the Pahang KPDN Facebook page and the ministry’s official website.

Launched in January 2023, PJRM is a year-round effort to support low-income households by reducing living costs. Discounted items include staple foods like chicken, fish, eggs, and rice, along with household and personal care products.

Separately, Jezlily reported that Ops Gasak, an enforcement operation targeting illegal LPG usage, has seized 1,343 subsidised gas cylinders worth nearly RM40,000 since May. Raids were conducted in Kuantan, Raub, Temerloh, and Rompin following public complaints and inspections.

“Hotels, factories, and fast-food chains have switched to unsubsidised LPG, while small businesses like eateries and laundromats retain access to subsidised supplies,” she explained. Authorities held discussions with suppliers and conducted awareness sessions before enforcement began. - Bernama