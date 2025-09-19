Pahang Sultan hands keys to 50 Ru’RASA home recipients in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, personally attended and presided over the key handover ceremony for Rumah Rakyat Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ru’RASA) homes today.

His Majesty arrived at Kampung Paya Luas driving himself at 12.20 pm, accompanied by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The state ruler personally handed over keys to 50 recipients from Temerloh, Bera, Jerantut, and Maran districts during the ceremony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his hope that recipients would treasure and maintain their Ru’RASA homes properly as valuable state government initiatives.

“Transform this house into a paradise for your family,“ His Majesty advised the new homeowners during the ceremony.

The Sultan emphasized that these homes are intended for recipients and their offspring to live in permanently, urging them to avoid negative thoughts about their new properties.

“Take good care of this house, make it a place where you can perform your devotions comfortably,“ His Majesty further counseled the recipients.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his desire to see housing initiatives like Ru’RASA extended to all races throughout Pahang as equal citizens of the state.

His Majesty decreed that water supply shortages affecting traditional villages and Orang Asli settlements require immediate attention rather than focusing solely on ongoing projects.

“I hope the water issue can be resolved effectively,“ the Sultan stated regarding the infrastructure challenges facing rural communities.

The ruler requested a detailed briefing in his office about water supply projects to personally review their progress across all Pahang districts.

“This time, I want to closely observe the projects being carried out in all districts of Pahang,“ His Majesty added, emphasizing his hands-on approach to development issues. – Bernama