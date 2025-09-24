PDRM deploys 164 officers for traffic control at LTdL 2025 cycling race

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will deploy 164 officers and personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow during the 29th edition of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi cycling race.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed the event will be held from September 28 to October 5.

He stated that officers would be stationed along all main routes and urban areas involved in the eight stages of the race.

Temporary and phased road closures will be implemented on all main routes with diversions managed through signage and traffic police assistance.

Mohd Yusri advised members of the public to plan their journeys carefully to avoid traffic congestion.

Spectators were also reminded to comply with instructions from safety officers and avoid standing too close to the race routes to prevent accidents.

The race will begin in Langkawi, Kedah, and conclude at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 132 riders from 22 teams are scheduled to participate in this international sporting event.

Mohd Yusri urged the public to provide their full cooperation to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Stage one starts on September 28 in Langkawi at Padang Mat Sirat.

Stage two on September 29 runs from Padang Besar to Kepala Batas.

Stage three on September 30 travels from Gerik to Pasir Puteh.

Stage four on October 1 goes from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman.

Stage five on October 2 moves from Temerloh to Bukit Fraser.

Stage six on October 3 proceeds from Shah Alam to Port Dickson.

Stage seven on October 4 journeys from Melaka to Medini in Johor.

Stage eight on October 5 concludes the race from Tangkak to the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama