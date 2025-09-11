Penang Governor recalls colonial era, urges youth to value peace

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib credits his deep love for the nation and strong sense of identity to his formative years growing up in the austere pre-independence era.

Born in the historic town of Pasir Salak, Perak, 84-year-old Tun Ramli looked back on his childhood under colonial rule, saying those pre-independence experiences became a crucial foundation in shaping his vision and leadership.

Despite the hardships that followed the Japanese occupation, Tun Ramli remembered his village life as being rich in Malay traditions and values, and credited his parents with instilling discipline and the virtue of simplicity from an early age.

“I grew up in Pasir Salak, which is renowned for the killing of Perak’s first British Resident, J.W.W. Birch, whose full name was James Wheeler Woodford Birch, on Nov 2, 1875, by Malay warriors such as Datuk Maharaja Lela and Datuk Sagor, a pivotal moment in the struggle against colonial rule.

“I also grew up in a village steeped in tradition. I remember my grandmother once scolding me as a child for wasting even a single grain of rice, saying, ‘the rice will cry.’ It was a simple yet profound lesson in valuing food and being grateful,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at Seri Mutiara here recently.

Tun Ramli also recalled the hardship during the Japanese occupation, when food was so scarce that people had to survive on cassava and other substitutes.

“When I was five, meals were often just rice with bananas, cassava, and a little vegetable, sometimes none at all. We even used rambai fruit skins as vegetables and often survived on boiled cassava due to the food shortage,” he said.

Having lived through three eras (colonial rule, independence, and development), Tun Ramli urged the younger generation to remember history and appreciate the freedom they enjoy today.

He also advised young people not to be carried away by material progress, but to nurture patriotism and unity, and remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation’s peace.

“...History should serve as a lesson as we strive for a better life, and we must never allow anyone’s interests to jeopardise peace, for only peace can guarantee well-being in education, food, and every aspect of life.

“So value the blessings we have today...the peace in our country and the social justice that bridges racial divide, because without social justice, there can be no real quality of life,” he said.

On Malaysia Day 2025 in Penang, Tun Ramli described the celebrations as a recognition and a symbol of unity among the races in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Peninsula, while highlighting that all Malaysians are united under one nation.

He also thanked the federal government for choosing Penang to host this year’s celebrations, calling it a fitting choice, as it is rich in cultural diversity, history, and unity, as well as famous for its food, heritage, and welcoming spirit.

Malaysia Day 2025, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, will take place on September 16 at the PICCA Convention Centre@Arena Butterworth, with a variety of exciting activities planned.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to officiate the celebrations at 8.30 pm, which will be attended by Tun Ramli, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On June 11, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that this year’s Malaysia Day celebrations would take place in Penang, following the tradition of rotating the venue each year between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama