Penang police seize RM1.7 million in MDMA and arrest chemist

GEORGE TOWN: Police have dismantled a syndicate involved in processing and selling Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) following the arrest of two men, including the group’s chemist.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail stated that the two suspects, aged 27 and 50, were apprehended during raids conducted from 9 pm yesterday until 8 am today.

He confirmed that intelligence gathered by the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department over recent weeks led to the successful operations.

The first raid occurred at a car park in George Town where police detained one man and seized five packets of suspected MDMA weighing 129 grammes.

A subsequent raid at a property in Jelutong resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man believed to be the syndicate’s chemist responsible for drug processing.

Police confiscated 146 multi-coloured plastic packets containing 3,787 grammes of MDMA from the Jelutong location.

They also seized four bottles containing 6,217 grammes of MDMA along with 100 Eramin 5 pills during the operation.

Additional drug exhibits included 12.83 grammes of ketamine and 75 ecstasy pills recovered from the scene.

Various equipment used specifically for processing MDMA was also confiscated during the raids.

Azizee revealed the syndicate had been actively processing and distributing MDMA since early September.

The total seized drugs have an estimated street value of RM1.7 million according to police calculations.

This quantity of drugs could potentially supply up to 50,000 individual drug users.

Investigations indicate the syndicate sourced drug supplies from networks before processing and distributing them locally.

Their distribution network included supplying drugs to various entertainment outlets in the area.

Urine tests conducted on both unemployed suspects returned positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine.

Both individuals have multiple previous criminal and drug-related records according to police.

Authorities also seized a Proton X50 car valued at RM82,000 following the arrests.

The combined value of confiscated drugs and assets totals RM1.782 million.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until October 5 to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. – Bernama