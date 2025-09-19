Perak KPDN seizes 102 subsidised LPG cylinders in Op Gasak raid

IPOH: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 102 subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders during a raid on a business premises at Jalan Pantai, Kuala Kurau, near Parit Buntar.

Director Datuk Kamaluddin Ismail stated that the 9.34 am raid, conducted under Op Gasak 2025, followed a week of surveillance.

The inspection revealed 102 subsidised LPG cylinders of 12 and 14 kilogrammes stored without the required permit.

The enforcement team also confiscated a lorry and several documents, with the total value of seized items amounting to RM31,690.80.

The premises owner is suspected of committing an offence under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for storing controlled items without a permit.

Kamaluddin urged the public to report any misappropriation of subsidised controlled items through various official channels.

These channels include WhatsApp at 019-8488000, the e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my portal, the call centre hotline at 1-800-886-800, or the Ez Adu KPDN mobile app. – Bernama