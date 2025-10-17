Perak police detain 413 individuals in drug operation, seize RM87,000

IPOH: Perak police detained 413 individuals during a three-day special operation targeting drug trafficking and addiction in the state.

Deputy Perak police chief SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari announced the seizure of various drugs with an estimated value exceeding 87,000 Malaysian ringgit.

The large-scale operation ran from Monday to Wednesday and involved 270 police personnel including 28 senior officers plus seven National Anti-Drugs Agency staff.

Authorities concentrated their efforts on Felda and Felcra settlements, private plantations, apartment blocks, and fishermen’s jetties previously identified as addict locations.

Fifty-three detainees face investigation for drug trafficking while 128 are held for possession and 224 under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Three additional individuals are being detained under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

Confiscated substances included 13.7 kilogrammes of cannabis, 2.6 kilogrammes of heroin, and 92.76 grammes of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized liquid methamphetamine, ketamine, Erimin 5 and Yaba pills, ketum leaves, and ketum water during the raids.

Officers additionally impounded four motorcycles, one car, and cash totalling 24,871 Malaysian ringgit.

Besides Malaysian nationals, the operation netted nine Cambodians, two Thais, and one each from Indonesia, Nepal, and China.

Notable successes included arresting two men with 13.6 kilogrammes of cannabis worth 37,700 Malaysian ringgit in Taiping.

Police also detained one man in Batu Gajah with 2.3 kilogrammes of heroin and 0.6 grammes of crystal methamphetamine valued at 22,917 Malaysian ringgit. – Bernama