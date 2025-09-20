Perak police intensify training for royalty and leader security

TELUK INTAN: Perak police are conducting intensive training programmes for officers tasked with safeguarding the state’s royalty and leaders to enhance operational readiness.

State police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said this initiative strengthens security measures for Sultan Nazrin Shah to prevent any recurrence of undesirable incidents.

The Special Actions Unit has reinforced security for His Royal Highness following recent developments.

New escort officers are being recruited for the Sultan of Perak as part of enhanced security arrangements.

Noor Hisam spoke after officiating the closing ceremony of the Ter Paling Pahlawan Challenge 2025 organised by Hilir Perak district police headquarters.

A high-profile incident occurred on August 31 when a woman attempted to attack Sultan Nazrin during the state-level National Day celebration.

The 41-year-old woman with a history of psychiatric treatment was detained and charged in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court on September 8. – Bernama