Perikatan thrives on consensus, not dominance, says Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has affirmed that all component parties within PN are entitled to express their views, stressing that diversity of opinion is both welcomed and respected.

He said Bersatu’s annual general assembly had unanimously agreed to nominate party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN chairman, as the coalition’s candidate for Malaysia’s 11th prime minister.

Azmin emphasised that PN is built on equal partnership, not on a “big brother” model like Barisan Nasional (BN).

“In PN, no single party dominates. We practise mutual respect and shared leadership, in which each component party has an equal say in shaping the coalition’s direction.”

He added that differing views within PN should be seen as a strength rather than weakness, with all perspectives channelled to the PN Supreme Council for collective decision-making.

“This consultative spirit has guided PN since its inception. Through musyawarah (discussion), we will deliver both victory and meaningful change for the people,” he said.

Azmin was responding to remarks by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang at the party’s Muktamar in Kedah on Monday. Hadi had said PN’s prime minister candidate must be knowledgeable, physically fit and of high integrity.

“We are ready to lead Malaysia, but our priority is first to win the election. Once we secure enough support, the issue of leadership will be decided internally,” Hadi was quoted as saying.

Bersatu supreme council member Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he did not view Hadi’s remarks as an attempt to override PN’s decisions.

“His statement was open. He didn’t say only PAS could propose a candidate. He simply outlined clear criteria – under 70, healthy, knowledgeable and free from court cases. By that measure, there are many qualified individuals, from PAS and Bersatu alike,” he told theSun.

He pointed to Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, currently opposition leader in Parliament, as one candidate who fits the bill.

“PAS had proposed him as opposition leader, so I don’t see an issue there. But any final decision rests with the PN Supreme Council,” he said, adding that the matter need not be rushed.

“Since Bersatu has named its candidate, PAS naturally responded. From Hadi’s statement, it’s clear PAS is open to supporting any candidate who meets the criteria.”

Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham echoed the sentiment, stressing PN’s foundation lies in consensus, not dominance.

“PAS’ success is PN’s success, and PN’s success is shared by all its parties – Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP). PAS’ readiness to lead reflects PN’s readiness to govern in the next general election.

“In PN, coalition ethics emphasise mutual respect. No party should interfere in another’s internal affairs.”

Muhyiddin meanwhile, responded by saying that the PN Supreme Council will meet next week to decide on the matter. He said PAS, being the largest party in PN, has the right to nominate whomever it deems fit for the PN chairmanship and premiership.