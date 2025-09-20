PERKESO opens sixth dialysis centre in Penang for northern contributors

BUTTERWORTH: The Social Security Organisation has opened its sixth dialysis centre in Malaysia and first in the northern region to serve contributors requiring treatment.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim stated that the new facility at the Penang PERKESO office in Seberang Jaya will benefit over 15,000 active contributors currently undergoing dialysis nationwide.

“This dialysis centre can accommodate approximately 36 patients daily with capacity to scale up to 70 patients when needed, strategically located near Seberang Jaya Hospital and Bukit Mertajam Hospital.”

“All six PERKESO dialysis centres combined can provide treatment for 400 to 500 patients daily,“ he announced during the opening ceremony attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and PERKESO chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.

Sim explained that establishing PERKESO-owned dialysis centres completes the service ecosystem alongside 800 private and NGO-operated centres.

The initiative significantly reduces financial burdens since private treatment costs RM200 per session totaling RM2,800 monthly, while PERKESO’s RM2,100 subsidy leaves patients covering RM700 monthly.

“Contributors receiving only RM150 monthly from PERKESO previously struggled with costs, but our dialysis centres provide completely free treatment,“ he emphasized.

Besides the new Penang facility, PERKESO operates dialysis centres in Klang, Shah Alam, Kluang, Batu Pahat, and Kuala Lumpur.

PERKESO allocated RM389.2 million for contributor dialysis treatment in 2024, with RM272.99 million already utilized in the first eight months. – Bernama