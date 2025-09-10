Perlis fireman remanded for land misuse and corruption investigation

KANGAR: A firefighter in Perlis has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist investigation into an abuse of power case involving the lease of part of a plot of land belonging to his department, which was used for padi cultivation in 2023 and 2024.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the remand order was granted by Kangar Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor against the 49-year-old man following an application by the Perlis MACC today.

“The man was arrested at about 4pm yesterday at the Perlis MACC Office while giving his statement,” the source said.

According to the source, the firefighter is believed to have abused his authority when he was the head of a fire and rescue station in Perlis in 2023 and 2024 by demanding RM12,000 in rental fees from a farmer for four padi planting seasons.

“Part of the land cultivated as a padi field belonged to his department, but the man is suspected to have leased out the land using his position as the head of the fire station at the time without the department’s approval.

“He is believed to have demanded RM3,000 for each season from the farmer, with the public servant suspected of receiving themoney in cash,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for alleged abuse of power for personal gain.

For the record, on Feb 11, the media reported that the man had been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation into a case involving the submission of false claims related to the attendance of auxiliary firefighters at the station, amounting to about RM30,000 between November 2023 and February 2024. - Bernama