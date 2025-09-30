Petronas forms task force to monitor Budi95 fuel subsidy rollout

KAJANG: Petronas has established a special task force to monitor and address any issues in the implementation of the Budi MADANI RON95 initiative at its stations nationwide.

Petronas Dagangan Bhd chief operating officer Azureen Azita Abdullah said the team is conducting 24-hour monitoring with technical partners and station operators to ensure system smoothness.

She confirmed that all issues remain within control with quick detection and resolution capabilities during her inspection at the Petronas Jalan Reko 2 station.

Azureen added that Petronas is enhancing communication and training for the task force to help users understand new procedures.

“At Petronas, we have trained all staff and station operators, and each station has a help desk,“ she explained.

She expressed confidence that operations will become routine and run smoothly after the initial adjustment period.

Malaysian Petrol Dealers Association president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz noted many stations have deployed extra staff to assist senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He said operators are providing additional support materials including infotainment displays, printed leaflets, and social media updates.

The subsidised fuel initiative benefits 16 million eligible Malaysians starting from midnight today.

RON95 petrol is now priced at RM1.99 per litre compared with RM2.05 previously under the programme.

Each eligible individual can access up to 300 litres of subsidised fuel monthly through the Budi95 scheme. – Bernama