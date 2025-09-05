PH respects BN’s decision not to work with GRS in Sabah polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that Pakatan Harapan (PH) respects Barisan Nasional’s (BN) decision not to work with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the upcoming Sabah state election.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, confirmed the coalition was not caught off guard by this development and would continue discussions to find a resolution.

He told reporters that PH would maintain dialogue with both BN and GRS to negotiate a satisfactory solution for all parties involved.

The Prime Minister made these comments after attending the Federal Territories Mufti Department’s Temu Mesra Programme.

Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier announced BN and Sabah UMNO’s final decision against cooperating with GRS.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed BN would instead work exclusively with PH in the seventeenth Sabah state election.

The sixteenth Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on 11 November if not dissolved earlier, setting the stage for the state election. – Bernama