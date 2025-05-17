KOTA BHARU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has called for strong leadership and a realistic strategy to strengthen the party’s election machinery and increase its parliamentary seats in the next general election.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said confidence in PKR’s ability to grow can be realised if the right leadership team is paired with the party’s key figures.

“We need the best individuals to reinforce our election efforts. God willing, if we get the formula right this time, we can move to the next level,” he said.

He was speaking at the Jelajah Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa (HIRUK) programme for the Kelantan and Terengganu zone held at the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Complex in Tanjong Chat here last night.

While some have set ambitious targets of winning 80 to 90 parliamentary seats, Nik Nazmi said PKR must remain grounded, noting that the party currently holds just 30 seats. The party’s best performance to date was 47 seats.

“We need to be realistic. From where we are now, what’s our next target? What’s achievable, and what strategy will take us there? I believe, with the right leadership combination, we can chart that path,” he said.

He also emphasised Kelantan’s importance in helping to boost PKR’s overall seat count, saying the state must not be left behind in PKR and Pakatan Harapan’s efforts.

“If we want to go beyond 50 seats, Kelantan must contribute to PKR and Pakatan Harapan. The time is right — the awareness is there, and the momentum is building,” he added.