PM agrees in principle to consider more parliamentary seats for Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed in principle to consider increasing the number of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that this matter requires further negotiation and detailed scrutiny by the Election Commission.

The discussion took place during a Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Kuching.

Fadillah explained that any amendment involving parliamentary seats requires a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

State seat allocations remain under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments according to existing provisions.

The meeting also agreed that judicial appointments involving Sabah and Sarawak must include formal consultation with state governors.

Constitutional amendments will formalise this consultation process which is currently being handled administratively.

Article 95C of the Federal Constitution will be amended to grant Sabah and Sarawak authority over scheduled waste management and environmental matters.

This amendment is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the December session.

A technical committee will review proposed constitutional amendments in tourism after ministry engagement with all state governments.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture must complete its engagement process before any amendments proceed. – Bernama