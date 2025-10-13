PM Anwar assures protection for officials fighting corruption

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured government protection for officials taking decisive action against corruption and safeguarding national revenue.

Anwar emphasised the administration’s commitment to strengthening governance and national integrity through bold anti-corruption measures.

He stated that immediate action is necessary to free Malaysia from corrupt practices threatening the economy and public well-being.

“I will defend those who carry out their duties to save the nation,“ he declared at the Prime Minister’s Monthly Assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The Prime Minister expressed full support for enforcement officials while acknowledging that enforcement alone cannot eliminate corruption completely.

Anwar reminded civil servants that combating corruption requires collective responsibility beyond just enforcement agencies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He revealed that focused enforcement efforts over two years have saved RM15.5 billion previously lost to corruption, leakages and smuggling.

The Prime Minister commended enforcement agencies including MACC, Inland Revenue Board and Royal Malaysia Police for demonstrating the government’s firm resolve.

“By 2024, progress became clearer with RM15.5 billion saved from smuggling, leakages and corruption in just two years,“ he noted.

Anwar acknowledged the risks and challenges facing corruption fighters who often encounter resistance.

He stressed the government’s unwavering commitment to building a clean and accountable administration despite these challenges.

The Prime Minister stated that governance strengthening must begin by correcting past administrative weaknesses that enabled revenue losses.

Anwar recognised that subsidy beneficiaries might oppose corrective measures but maintained that reforms are necessary.

He urged officials to serve well regardless of the administration’s remaining time in power.

The Prime Minister highlighted how saved funds could build universities, rural clinics, schools and disability facilities if corruption prevention continues.

Anwar clarified that he wasn’t denying past leaders’ contributions while presenting the current anti-corruption achievements.

He concluded that successful corruption prevention strengthens Malaysia’s international reputation as a respected nation. – Bernama