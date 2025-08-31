PM Anwar congratulates Tang Jie-Ee Wei on historic world title

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei on their title win at the 2025 Badminton World Championships in Paris.

He described their victory as a special National Day gift for the entire nation.

The Prime Minister thanked the pair for their hard work in bringing glory to Malaysia through their outstanding achievement.

Chen and Toh defeated second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin from China in straight games during the final held at Adidas Arena.

The world number four pair secured a convincing 21-15 victory in the first game against their higher-ranked opponents.

They maintained their dominance in the second game to complete a comprehensive 21-14 win in just 40 minutes of play.

This historic victory marks Malaysia’s first ever mixed doubles title at the World Championships after nearly two decades of waiting.

The previous best achievement for Malaysia in mixed doubles was a semi-final appearance by Koo Kien Keat and Wong Pei Tty at the 2006 edition in Madrid. – Bernama