PM Anwar meets Embraer, boosts Malaysia aviation sector

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing its aviation industry during a meeting with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

The discussions focused on strategic investments, talent development, and technology collaboration to position Malaysia as a leading aerospace hub in ASEAN.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, highlighted the government’s readiness to support investors through favourable policies and high-impact partnerships.

“I emphasised the MADANI Government’s commitment to strengthening the aviation industry ecosystem,“ he said. The talks explored Embraer’s potential involvement in maintenance centres, pilot training, and low-carbon aircraft innovation, aligning with Malaysia’s National Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

The prime minister also welcomed Embraer’s interest in defence sector cooperation, which could enhance the Malaysian Armed Forces’ air mobility capabilities.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all forms of cooperation are translated into high-value job opportunities, technology transfer, and inclusive economic growth for the people of Malaysia,“ he added. - Bernama

Embraer, a global aerospace leader, has delivered over 9,000 aircraft since its founding in 1969. The meeting was attended by key executives, including Embraer’s president and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, alongside Malaysian ministers Anthony Loke and Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.