Pokwo Drani recalls Tunku Abdul Rahman’s cries of Merdeka

JELI: The sacred cry of “Merdeka!” that echoed at Merdeka Stadium on the morning of August 31, 1957 was not just an echo of a leader’s voice but a moment that flowed into the souls of the people, freeing them from the shackles of colonialism.

For Drani Muhamad, 93, or affectionately known as Pokwo Drani, the memory of witnessing Tunku Abdul Rahman chanting “Merdeka” seven times is still fresh in his heart, as if the echo continues to vibrate, fueling his love for the homeland to this day.

Drani said that the historic moment was the most meaningful memory in his life because he had the opportunity to witness the declaration of the country’s independence in person at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

“The atmosphere at that time was full of joy. People cheered, some cried while chanting ‘Merdeka’ together.

“It was an unforgettable event, and it inspired me to continue loving the country,” he told Bernama recently in Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Balah.

According to him, the cry of “Merdeka” was not just an official declaration of independence, but rather reflected the spirit of the people who had been waiting for freedom from colonialism for so long.

The father of five shared that he, along with several friends including his father, the late Muhamad Senit, and his father-in-law, the late Taib Said, set off from Kampung Kuala Balah Lama by car before arriving at Stadium Merdeka around 8 am.

“Our journey was smooth without any obstacles from the communists at that time. Upon arrival, I was stunned to see thousands of people of various races gathered with faces full of joy.

Even though we had to walk almost half a kilometre from the parking lot, it did not dampen our spirits to celebrate this victory,” he said.

He said around 9 am, Tunku Abdul Rahman took to the main stage, announcing independence after the Negaraku song was played for the first time, before leading the chant of “Merdeka” seven times which was greeted with the roar by tens of thousands of people.

Pokwo Drani, who had time to shake hands with Tunku, described independence as having changed the lives of the people from living in fear to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous life.

“In the past, we lived in poverty, food was rationed, electricity supply was erratic, and people often moved because they were worried about safety.

“But now our children and grandchildren are free to study, do business and build a future as a result of the sacrifices of previous generations,” he said.

In this regard, he urged each generation to appreciate the blessings of independence and not forget the services of the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.