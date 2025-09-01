Police hunt two suspects over Ipoh shop explosion using flash bang

IPOH: Police are actively searching for two individuals suspected of involvement in an explosion at a commercial property in Panorama Lapangan Perdana early yesterday morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the incident occurred at 4.58am when two men on a motorcycle allegedly placed a suspicious object believed to be an explosive device in front of the premises before escaping.

“The explosion damaged the shutter door and front floor of the premises, but no casualties or injuries were reported.”

He further noted that an adjacent shop unit suffered minor damage to its signboard and wall from the blast.

Abang Zainal stated that the complainant, a 43-year-old local woman, learned about the incident through her neighbour after reviewing security camera footage.

“Initial investigations by the Post-Blast Investigation Unit and the Perak contingent police headquarters Firearm Unit confirmed that the explosion was caused by a low explosive device, identified as a pyrotechnic flash bang grenade.”

He clarified that the explosive was not designed to cause harm but rather to intimidate and inflict property damage.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosives and Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Police have requested public assistance and urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Al Hakim Al Balkhis at 011-1125 6246.

Alternatively, tips can be provided to the Ipoh district police headquarters at 05-245 1500. – Bernama