Police investigate doctored porn video threats against Malaysian MPs

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are investigating threats involving doctored pornographic videos targeting several Members of Parliament, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will provide technical assistance to police as the lead investigating agency.

Fahmi confirmed the investigation during the Community Day Programme and National Information Dissemination Centre event in Penanti.

Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli reportedly received an anonymous email containing a fabricated pornographic video last Friday.

The Pandan MP stated the sender demanded US$100,000 (RM420,000) to prevent the video’s distribution.

Subang MP Wong Chen also received a similar threatening email according to media reports.

Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari became the latest victim of such video threats.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq confirmed the video was doctored using artificial intelligence technology to damage his reputation and integrity.

The minister declined to provide additional information as the investigation remains ongoing. – Bernama