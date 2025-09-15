Police seize 135 motorcycles in Seberang Jaya mat rempit weekend blitz

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police confiscated 135 motorcycles and issued 614 summonses for traffic offences during a special operation targeting illegal street racing activities.

The Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters conducted Operation Tutup Samseng Jalanan Bersepadu at the North-South Expressway exit at Jalan Permatang Pauh in Seberang Jaya.

Authorities arrested six individuals under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 during the weekend blitz.

The narcotics criminal investigation division detained three additional suspects who tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

Police inspected 400 motorcycles during the operation aimed at combating mat rempit street gang activities in the area.

Officers detected several groups of teenagers gathering with motorcycles and cars near the PLUS highway and Permatang Pauh exit.

These groups were watching daredevil motorcycle racing spectacles where riders competed against each other at high speeds.

The illegal races occurred during a holiday weekend, causing significant annoyance to highway users and creating dangerous conditions.

Mat rempit participants engaged in particularly dangerous behaviours including riding against traffic flow and performing high-speed wheelies.

Riders also modified their exhaust systems to create thunderous high-pitched noises and executed dangerous zigzag maneuvers that endangered both themselves and other road users. – Bernama