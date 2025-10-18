Police to increase school patrols for student digital safety in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Affairs Ministry will increase police patrols and presence in school areas to support student digital safety.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this initiative forms part of a comprehensive approach involving education, prevention and enforcement.

Strengthening the role of School Liaison Officers in guiding student discipline and cybersecurity is another key focus.

Safety awareness campaigns will also intensify through collaboration with the Education Ministry and Parent-Teacher Associations.

“The ministry supports a holistic approach that prioritises youth-friendly mental health support systems in schools and communities.”

He confirmed clear enforcement will target device misuse, cyberbullying and digital exploitation.

The minister emphasised the need for continuous monitoring and policy adjustments to keep pace with evolving technology.

Additional efforts include engagement with stakeholders like the Health Ministry, non-governmental organisations and digital platforms.

“Robust digital literacy education is essential to develop ethical and responsible students in the virtual world.”

Platform accountability and safety-by-design principles are crucial for technology companies to protect underage users.

He stressed that student digital safety is a national responsibility requiring cooperation across government, schools, parents and industry.

These measures aim to safeguard Malaysian youth in a safe, disciplined and digitally healthy learning environment.

The approach aligns with the Malaysia Madani aspiration to protect young people’s future.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced a proposed smartphone ban for students aged 16 and below.

This ban addresses school safety concerns by curbing disciplinary problems and negative social media influence.

Online gaming and related issues often lead to bullying and criminal behaviour in schools. – Bernama