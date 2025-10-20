Police to seek remand extension for student in fatal school stabbing

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will apply for an extension of the remand order against a male student suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female schoolmate.

The current seven-day remand order expires tomorrow for the 14-year-old student involved in the Bandar Utama school incident last Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the suspect would be brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for the remand extension application.

“So far, the police have recorded statements of 148 individuals to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin added that the investigation paper will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor upon completion for further action.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha issued the initial seven-day remand order last Wednesday to assist police investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The incident on October 14 involved a female student who died at the school after being stabbed in the chest and neck by a schoolmate. – Bernama