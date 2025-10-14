Police warn schools against failing to report student safety incidents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police views seriously any failure by school administrators or teachers to report student safety incidents.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said such matters should not be resolved without police or relevant authority involvement.

“Any incident involving student safety must be reported immediately,“ he told reporters after launching the Anti-Bullying Campaign.

“Do not attempt to conceal the facts or incidents, but instead share information, so that such issues can be addressed at an early stage.”

He said this approach ensures parents are aware of the actual situation occurring in their children’s schools.

Mohd Khalid assured that schools nationwide remain safe despite recent criminal cases drawing public attention.

He acknowledged reports of bullying, physical and sexual violence but noted cases remain small compared to total educational institutions, students and teachers.

“PDRM continuously strives to ensure that schools remain safe and secure for all parties,“ he said.

The police work closely with schools to ensure student safety, though social media exposure may influence certain individuals’ actions.

Mohd Khalid advised parents to monitor children’s smartphone and social media use to prevent negative influences.

He supported the Education director-general’s proposal for police patrol cars to conduct regular night patrols at boarding schools.

“This initiative will be expanded, and I have instructed all state and district police chiefs to continue taking proactive measures,“ he said.

Such efforts will help instil a sense of security among boarding school students. – Bernama