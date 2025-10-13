Police witness details pistol discovery in black backpack during raid

KUALA SELANGOR: A police officer testified in the Sessions Court about discovering a pistol inside a black backpack during a raid at a house in Kampung Bukit Belimbing.

Inspector Wan Ibrahim Rosli, from the Special Investigation Division of Selangor police headquarters, said he was notified by ASP Khairulazizi Ismail about the discovery after inspecting a white Honda Jazz parked outside the property.

The 34-year-old officer said he had been instructed to arrest Abdul Azim Mohd Yasin, husband of accused Sharifah Faraha Syed Husin, in connection with a separate case.

“After the arrest, we were directed by Abdul Azim to a house in the same district for further inspection,“ Wan Ibrahim testified.

He explained that he entered the house with Abdul Azim while ASP Khairulazizi and Sharifah Faraha conducted an inspection outside, specifically on the Honda Jazz.

“I was inside the house questioning Abdul Azim regarding a case investigated by the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters,“ he told the court.

Wan Ibrahim gave this testimony before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza on the fourth day of Sharifah Faraha’s trial.

The officer stated he was not initially involved in the inspection that led to the pistol’s discovery.

“However, after the discovery of the case item — the pistol — I went to look at the car and the evidence found inside one of the zippers of a black bag in the car boot,“ he said.

Wan Ibrahim described seeing “an object resembling a chrome-coloured pistol with a wooden-patterned grip inside a holster.”

Sharifah Faraha, 42, has pleaded not guilty to possessing a CZ 75 P-01 CAL.9 LUGER pistol at the Kampung Bukit Belimbing property.

The charge under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 carries a maximum 14-year jail term and not less than six strokes of the cane.

Her husband Abdul Azim was sentenced to 10 years in prison and six strokes of the cane on June 5 after pleading guilty to a related charge.

Earlier, Israeli national Avitan Shalom received a seven-year prison sentence for possessing 200 bullets and six firearms in a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

The trial continues on October 17. – Bernama