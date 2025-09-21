Pondok headmaster rearrested after six new sexual assault reports

KOTA BHARU: Police have rearrested the headmaster of a religious school who was previously charged with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a male student to assist investigations into six additional reports of similar incidents.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the 46-year-old suspect known as Ustaz Abuya was detained immediately after being released on 18,000 ringgit bail by the Terengganu Court last Friday.

He stated that police have received six new reports involving the suspect who is expected to face additional charges soon.

Mohd Yusoff added that more victims are expected to come forward as investigations continue.

The suspect Muhammad Aswadi Yah was initially charged on September 11 at the Pasir Mas Sessions Court with seven counts of sexually assaulting a male student and possessing obscene images.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted 45,000 ringgit bail with one surety.

On September 19 he faced two more charges at a court in Terengganu also involving the sexual assault of another male student with bail set at 18,000 ringgit.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed three victims have come forward so far and more reports may follow with police awaiting further instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Separately the police chief proposed a review of cases involving consensual sex where only the male is typically prosecuted.

He stated this issue will be addressed with relevant authorities including the Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department and the State Education Department to strengthen preventive measures.

Mohd Yusoff noted that over 90% of reported sexual offenses in Kelantan involved consensual acts yet only the male party is often charged despite both acknowledging mutual consent during investigations.

He questioned why only the male should be prosecuted when both parties consented and emphasized the need for fair handling of such cases while raising awareness among youths about consequences.

Sexual offence cases in the state have risen compared to last year with most investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape or Section 14 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act depending on the age of those involved. – Bernama